BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MHD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 287,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,529. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.