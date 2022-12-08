BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

MUE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

