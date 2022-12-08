BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
MUE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.05.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
