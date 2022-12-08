BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 74,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,122. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
