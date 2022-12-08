BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 74,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,122. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

