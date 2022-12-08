BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 560,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

