BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NYSE:BST opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

