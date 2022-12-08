BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:BST opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $51.98.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
