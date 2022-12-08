BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

