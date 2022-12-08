Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,216,657 shares changing hands.

Blue Star Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

