B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.
B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
