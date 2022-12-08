boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.74

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.74 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 45.93 ($0.56). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 45.44 ($0.55), with a volume of 6,323,514 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.57 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £555.34 million and a PE ratio of -149.40.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

