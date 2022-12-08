BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 549 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 549 ($6.69) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.71) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.41) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.22) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.83) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

