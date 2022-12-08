Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 28,600 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.