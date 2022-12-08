Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 28,600 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ultralife Stock Performance
ULBI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
