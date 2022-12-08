Braintrust Price Tops $0.90 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $72.37 million and $931,572.77 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

