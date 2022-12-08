BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.58. BRF shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 15,979 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.