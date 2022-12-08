Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 1,152 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.