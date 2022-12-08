Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,268 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

DVN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 167,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

