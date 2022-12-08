Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.22 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 478,480 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 548,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 789,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

