Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New $379,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Brick & Kyle Associates owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,000,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RTM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.55. 3,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $192.32.

