Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 129 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.96. 37,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,273. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

