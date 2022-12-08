Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 433 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $92.40. 187,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

