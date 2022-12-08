Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $5.40

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Compugen by 18.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 135.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares during the period.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

