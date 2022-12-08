Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $101.00

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

