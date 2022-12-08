Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $55.85

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SLG opened at $34.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

