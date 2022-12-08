Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.47

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.47 and last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 222310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. Mizuho restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.59.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The stock has a market cap of C$10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -263.24%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.