BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$179.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOO. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$136.00.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

DOO stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,014. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$113.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44.

BRP Company Profile

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.3599997 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.