BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Purchases 7,864 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $159,639.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,198,215 shares in the company, valued at $64,923,764.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 41,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $385.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

