BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Sells $288,113.76 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 30,456 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $288,113.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BTRS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BTRS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 24.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

