BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Sells $288,113.76 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 30,456 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $288,113.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
