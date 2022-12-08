C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,600 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.