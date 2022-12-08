Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 625,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,563. The firm has a market cap of $844.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.