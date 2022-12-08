Callan Capital LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

