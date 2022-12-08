Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.29 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

