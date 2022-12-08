Callan Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,775 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.