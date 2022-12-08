Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 30.8%

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 229,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 126,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canada Carbon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

