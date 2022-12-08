CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $412,332.50 and $17.96 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,226.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00453658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00860441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00650444 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00251397 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

