Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 253448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

About Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

