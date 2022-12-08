Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

KRG stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

