Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.