Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

