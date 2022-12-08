Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 747 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,093 shares of company stock worth $291,748 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Trading Up 1.4 %

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 65,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 1.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $199.80.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

