Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $606,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $50,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $606,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $1,483,744 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

