Captrust Financial Advisors Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 1,473.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

