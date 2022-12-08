Captrust Financial Advisors Has $84,000 Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Envestnet by 71.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,657. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

