Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,703 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Squarespace were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,552. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

