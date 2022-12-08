Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 89,795 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.76. 14,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

