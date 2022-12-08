Cardano Market Cap Reaches $10.85 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and $169.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.30 or 0.07440071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00056987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,459,239,772 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

