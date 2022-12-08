Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 4,099 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

