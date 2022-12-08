Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $9.76 on Thursday, reaching $242.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

