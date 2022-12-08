Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.24.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Profile

AVGO traded up $12.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $530.90. 21,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,452. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $215.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

