Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 29,835 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

