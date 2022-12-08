Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altice USA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Altice USA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 920,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Insider Activity

Altice USA Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.